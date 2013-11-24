Retired Judges Step In to Fill Vacancies on Santa Barbara County Superior Court

During 18-month appointment process for 2 openings, court turns to former jurists for help while consolidating commissioner caseloads

Santa Barbara County’s Superior Court system has been using retired judges to fill in for its two vacancies, an arrangement officials say will likely continue for another 18 months or so.

Superior Court executive officer Darrel Parker said retired Judge Rick Brown has been filling in since the March 10 death of Judge Ed Bullard, who worked out of the Santa Maria courthouse. Bullard died at age 59 of apparent complications from heart surgery.

On the South Coast, Santa Barbara Judge George Eskin retired in October after 10 years on the bench. He admitted that Bullard’s death made him realize he wanted to retire now.

Eskin is going through the Administrative Office of the Courts state process now so he can fill in until a permanent replacement is appointed, Parker said. Retired San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Teresa Estrada-Mullaney has been filling in for Eskin in the Figueroa Criminal Court Division.

The appointment process typically takes about 18 months since prospective judges apply through the Governor’s Office and then the Commission on Judicial Nominees sends out confidential surveys to the local legal community. The field is narrowed and candidates are interviewed before an appointment is made, Parker said.

Parker noted that his office stays away from endorsements and keeps out of the appointment process altogether since one of the candidates could become his future boss.

In addition to the Superior Court bench vacancies, Parker said there is also one less commissioner position to handle traffic and small claims cases. To save money, he said, the court decided to only have one commissioner for the county. South Coast Commissioner Pauline Maxwell now travels to the North County twice a week and covers Solvang, which had most of its cases reassigned to Santa Maria.

“Since we’re short-staffed, we relocated them to where we have more staff,” Parker said.

