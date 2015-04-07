Santa Barbara County Superior Court Seeking Grand Jury Volunteers

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker announced Monday that the Superior Court is actively seeking volunteers for the 2015-16 Civil Grand Jury.

To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, you must be a citizen of the United States, be age 18 or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

Some of the principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and the preparation of reports on related matters. Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one-year commencing June 30 through June 30, and usually involves approximately 25 hours per week. There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is a significant sacrifice of time; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

Applications for the 2015-16 Grand Jury can be obtained from the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at 805.882.4530 or Santa Maria at 805.614.6464, or downloaded from the court’s website by clicking here or the Grand Jury website by clicking here.

Applications should be submitted to: Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 no later than Friday May 8. The new Grand Jury will begin June 30 and serve through June 30, 2016.

Questions should be directed to Ramon Armenta in South County at 805.882.4530 or Clarence Harlow in North County at 805.614.6464.

— Carrie Taylor represents Santa Barbara County Superior Court.