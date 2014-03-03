Santa Barbara County Superior Court Seeking Grand Jury Volunteers

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker announced Monday that the Superior Court is actively seeking volunteers for the 2014-15 Civil Grand Jury.

To be considered for service on the Grand Jury, you must be a citizen of the United States, be 18 years of age or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year, and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

Some of the principal functions of the Grand Jury include investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government; involvement in fiscal or management audits; and the preparation of reports on related matters. Reports are then filed with recommendations for improvement of operations.

Service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one-year commencing July 1 through June 30, and usually involves approximately 25 hours per week.

There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is an enormous sacrifice of time; however, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community.

Applications for the 2014-15 Grand Jury can be obtained from the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at 805.882.4530 or Santa Maria at 805.614.6464, or downloaded from the court’s website by clicking here.

Applications should be submitted to: Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 no later than Friday, May 2. The new Grand Jury will begin on July 1, 2014, and serve through June 30, 2015.

— Mark Hanson is the judicial services manager for Santa Barbara County Superior Court.