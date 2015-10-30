Santa Barbara County Supervisor Doreen Farr Joins Women Leaders in Support of Salud Carbajal

Advice

Women leaders from the Central Coast are continuing to join Salud Carbajal’s bid for Congress. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Doreen Farr is the latest Santa Barbara leader adding her name to the influential list of endorsers already supporting Carbajal.

Farr has worked closely with Carbajal to preserve the quality of life enjoyed on the Central Coast by balancing the county’s budget, protecting the coastline and creating jobs through investment in roads and highways. She represents the third supervisorial district that includes Santa Ynez, Goleta and Isla Vista.

"Salud Carbajal’s approach to solving problems is what we need in Congress," said Supervisor Farr. "I have seen him bring people together to find common ground and put forth plans that gave children health care, created more open spaces, and rebuilt our roads and highways. He’s the best choice to represent the Central Coast in Congress.”

Supervisor Farr joins fellow Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf, Ventura County Supervisor Kathy Long, Santa Barbara District Attorney Joyce Dudley, San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and many other women leaders in endorsing Carbajal.



“I am truly appreciative of my colleague, Supervisor Farr’s support in my campaign for Congress," Carbajal said. "We have worked together to provide opportunity for middle-class families and protect our unique communities and natural environment. I’m committed to continuing this important work in Congress."

— Cory Black represents Sauld Carbajal for Congress.