Santa Barbara County Supervisors Appoint Interim Planning Director

Board also gets update on Montecito debris flows recovery costs and OKs Santa Barbara Bowl benefit concerts

County supervisors appointed longtime Planning and Development assistant director Dianne Black as interim head of the department Tuesday, effective March 30, to fill the vacancy from current Director Glenn Russell’s retirement.

Supervisors approved Black’s appointment in closed session.

Black, who has worked for the county since 1984 and as assistant director since 2001, will serve as interim director as the county searches for a permanent replacement, county officials said in a statement.

Her current salary is $171,671 and she will oversee the department of 90 employees, according to the county.

Debris flow recovery costs and benefit concerts

The Board of Supervisors received a report Tuesday on the debris removal and recovery efforts for the Jan. 9 Montecito debris flows, on the same day many South Coast communities were under a mandatory evacuation order for a rainstorm that ultimately weakened as it hit Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County’s latest cost estimates total $55.4 million, with most of that expected to be reimbursable from the federal and state governments.

The Board of Supervisors voted last month to use $6.25 million from the strategic reserve fund to help cover costs until the county is reimbursed for some of its emergency expenses.

In the latest report, the county’s share of expenses was estimated at $12.3 million.

“The 1/9 Debris Flow impacted approximately 50 miles of county roads, 200 culverts, and 20 bridges. Following the event, approximately 30,000 cubic yards of material was removed from roads and cleared from bridges,” according to a staff report written by Cost Recovery Manager Andrew Myung.

Removing debris from roads, culverts and bridges “will be an ongoing activity for the next three to five years,” according to the report.

County recovery priorities include restoring utilities, flood control assets, bridges and roads; removing debris from public property and facilitating cost-effective debris removal from private property; helping property owners through the rebuilding permitting process; and mitigating traffic impacts to Montecito due to road and bridge closures.

Supervisors approved the Santa Barbara Bowl’s request to allow additional events during its regular season, to benefit Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flows recovery and relief efforts.

Sunday’s Jack Johnson benefit concert is sold out and a May 19 Katy Perry benefit concert, WITNESS: Coming Home, was announced Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation is “close to confirming with a few other artists about hosting similar shows,” according to a county staff report.

The venue, at 1122 N. Milpas St., has an agreement to hold 37 annual commercial event performances, and the supervisors’ vote Tuesday allows up to four more events to host Montecito benefit concerts.

Oak Hills Estate project

Supervisors considered approving the Oak Hills Estate project in the Vandenberg Village area and decided to continue the item to June, asking the developer to come back with options for a pocket park and other changes to the development plan.

The 29-home development is near the Burton Mesa Ecological Reserve and is one of the last urban parcels that can be developed in the area, said David Swenk, the agent for developer Oak Hills Estate LLC.

