After Final Wrangling, Santa Barbara Supervisors Approve 2017-18 Budget

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the $1 billion budget for next year after wrangling how to cut $35 million.

Individual supervisors argued for and against putting more of the discretionary funding into infrastructure maintenance versus restoring some social services staff, and ultimately used some one-time money to fund ongoing jobs – positions that will presumably be back on the chopping block, since there is an expected $20 million deficit for the 2018-19 year.

There is less discretionary funding for the supervisors to allocate because they are funding the Northern Branch Jail, putting $9.1 million into the future operating fund next year, and have passed policies to give additional funding to the county Fire Department through a tax shift, and more funding to deferred maintenance needs.

Supervisors Joan Hartmann, Steve Lavagnino, Das Williams and Janet Wolf voted to approve the budget, and Peter Adam voted against it.

Most of the agreed-upon items can be viewed here in the recommended budget, which was developed after a series of public board workshops earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the board also approved additional funding for the Sheriff’s Department to provide court security (bailiffs) and staff the Isla Vista Foot Patrol; CalFresh; child welfare and foster care workers; economic strategic planning; and a per-capita increase in library funding, among other things.

The board also approved $9,000 to pay for office space rent for the Isla Vista Community Services District. Isla Vista residents haven’t yet approved the funding mechanism for the CSD, and if they don’t soon, the organization will dissolve.

Lavagnino had concerns about spending one-time money for ongoing expenses, and CEO Mona Miyasato said the county budget policy discourages doing so since “at one point you come to a cliff.”

She added, “That’s gotten us in trouble in the past.”

Departments know they will be making more cuts next year, however, so they will be planning accordingly, she said.

Lavagnino said he had a “precarious alliance” with other supervisors to fund roads and maintenance at the highest rate ever, which meant more to him, so he voted for the budget.

“We can deal with that in the long run,” he said of the one-time funding allocations.

The supervisors did not fund a Sheriff’s Department request specifically to keep the Santa Maria Branch Jail open, despite Santa Maria officials asking for it during Wednesday’s meeting.

Acting Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen said he was appealing to the supervisors’ “sense of what is reasonable,” adding that closing the facility on Foster Road is more than an inconvenience for the North County agencies that have to drive people in custody down to Santa Barbara.

“It has a substantial negative impact on community members and the safety of the community,” because transporting officers can’t respond to calls for service, Hansen said.

Even with the Santa Maria Branch Jail open last year, Santa Maria Police Department officers made 700 trips south because the facility doesn’t accept female inmates, those that are combative or inmates with medical issues, he added.

Sheriff Bill Brown ultimately handles the department’s budget, after funding is allocated from the Board of Supervisors, but he previously said the branch jail will likely close next year if the board didn’t fund the addition $940,000 cost.

Construction recently started on the 376-bed Northern Branch Jail project, which is estimated to open in 2019.

