Ban on Short-Term Rentals in Residential Zones Approved by Santa Barbara County Supervisors

Homestays OK'd for residential and some agricultural zones; stand-alone short-term rentals allowed in commercial zones

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ban short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods, reaching a major decision in the highly contentious issue that didn't sit well with the majority of individuals who packed the board's chambers during the meeting.

Board members voted 3-2 to adopt the ban for residential neighborhoods, agriculture, industrial, mixed-use, resource protection and certain special-purpose zones, but allow them in commercial zones.

Homestays will be permitted in residential areas and some agricultural land, according to the approved ordinance.

The supervisors also adopted a historic overlay allowing short-term rentals for the Miramar Beach area in Montecito, and that overlay may be expanded to Padaro Beach in the future.

"It's not the solution; It's not going to work," Brooke Gilmartin, owner of Santa Barbara Vacation Rentals, said of the proposed ban for mixed-use zones.

"Fair regulation is the only thing that is going to help the situation."

Gilmartin's comments were echoed by the majority of the speakers at Tuesday's meeting, most of whom also advocated for the county to continue working on the ordinance.

Proponents of short-term rentals argue the extra income they generate from renting their properties, oftentimes to tourists, is critical to their financial livelihood, while opponents say the use upsets their quiet neighborhoods and eliminates much-needed homes from the rental-housing market.

Supervisor Das Williams said the decision to enact a ban came down to whether short-term rentals were hurting the county's housing market, and he believes they were.

"People spoke today who bought or built a home just for a short-term rental," Williams said. "For me, it comes down to, we have to figure out what's more important — the housing availability or the $1.8 million. I believe the housing availability is at the core of all the problems we deal with here."

Supervisors Joan Hartmann and Janet Wolf also voted for the ordinance, while Peter Adam and Steve Lavagnino voted against it.

Lavagnino said the ordinance was the "government overreaching and trying to regulate how to be a good neighbor."

He said a year hadn't passed since he and Janet Wolf campaigned for Measure B's passage, which successfully increased the county's transient occupancy tax to 12 percent.

Lavagnino said he couldn't now support placing restrictions on short-term rentals, which will in turn hurt the county's coffers and county residents.

He and Adam also expressed concerns the county would not be able to enforce the ban, and enforcement is currently complaint-driven.

Lavagnino urged members of the public who packed the chambers to get organized to overturn the board's decisions at the polls.

"Put together a ballot measure," Lavagnino said.

The county has struggled with the impact of short-term rentals for the last couple of years, hosting community workshops countywide since mid-2015.

There are about 530 transient-occupancy tax certificates in the county, and under the new ordinance, only 29 of them will be conforming and legal uses.

Individuals will have to apply for permits to operate short-term rentals under the new rules, and owners will have until next summer to come into compliance, according to the county.

"(We want) to give time to fulfill contractual obligations, ease into this and start getting permits," said Dianne Black, assistant direcotr of the county's Planning and Development Department.

