Santa Barbara County Supervisors Boost Own Pay, Approve Raises for Employees

Dozens of Santa Barbara County employees will be getting salary and benefit increases after a multiyear dry spell during the recession, including a 14.25 percent increase to District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s salary.

The cost of all the increases will be $884,000 this fiscal year and $1.6 million per year on an ongoing basis, according to a presentation by county staff.

The county Board of Supervisors voted to give themselves benefits equal to those of elected and appointed department heads, so the five board members will now receive biweekly auto allowances of $225 and biweekly benefit allowances of $278.24. They currently earn salaries of $3,238.48 biweekly, with the chair earning $4,987.26 biweekly.

The last salary or benefit increase for supervisors was in 2006.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam voted against the wage increases, saying the county’s performance was “disappointing” and he couldn’t support a salary increase for board members.

Supervisors also approved increases for every elected department head: a 5.12-percent increase for Auditor-Controller Bob Geis for a salary of $189,763; 4 percent increases for Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joseph Holland and Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagen for salaries of $187,736; a 6.3 percent increase for Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown for a salary of $201,193; and a 14.25 percent increase for Dudley for a salary of $205,540.

The increases will be offset by canceling the ability to collect and cash-out unused paid vacation days and the county offsetting the employee’s retirement contributions, according to a county staff report.

Unrepresented confidential employees will get a 3.5 percent salary increase to make them more equitable to their SEIU-represented counterparts and 24 different managers — half from the Department of Social Services — will get 5 percent pay bumps.

The county is also bringing back merit increases for management staff next year.

