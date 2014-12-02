Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:47 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Boost Own Pay, Approve Raises for Employees

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | December 2, 2014 | 4:30 p.m.

Dozens of Santa Barbara County employees will be getting salary and benefit increases after a multiyear dry spell during the recession, including a 14.25 percent increase to District Attorney Joyce Dudley’s salary.

The cost of all the increases will be $884,000 this fiscal year and $1.6 million per year on an ongoing basis, according to a presentation by county staff.

The county Board of Supervisors voted to give themselves benefits equal to those of elected and appointed department heads, so the five board members will now receive biweekly auto allowances of $225 and biweekly benefit allowances of $278.24. They currently earn salaries of $3,238.48 biweekly, with the chair earning $4,987.26 biweekly.

The last salary or benefit increase for supervisors was in 2006.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam voted against the wage increases, saying the county’s performance was “disappointing” and he couldn’t support a salary increase for board members.

Supervisors also approved increases for every elected department head: a 5.12-percent increase for Auditor-Controller Bob Geis for a salary of $189,763; 4 percent increases for Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joseph Holland and Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagen for salaries of $187,736; a 6.3 percent increase for Sheriff-Coroner Bill Brown for a salary of $201,193; and a 14.25 percent increase for Dudley for a salary of $205,540.

The increases will be offset by canceling the ability to collect and cash-out unused paid vacation days and the county offsetting the employee’s retirement contributions, according to a county staff report.

Unrepresented confidential employees will get a 3.5 percent salary increase to make them more equitable to their SEIU-represented counterparts and 24 different managers — half from the Department of Social Services — will get 5 percent pay bumps.

The county is also bringing back merit increases for management staff next year. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 