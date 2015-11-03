Santa Barbara County Supervisors Clarify Dangerous-Dog Ordinance

Advice

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved some changes to the county’s ordinances that deal with restricted and vicious dogs on Tuesday.

Most of the changes were small and included language updates to the ordinance, but two revisions clarified the definitions for "restricted" and "vicious" dogs, as well as a “poop scoop” law that would require owners to clean up after their pets or risk being fined.

The ordinance updates were brought about a year ago to the Board of Supervisors, which directed staff to turn more attention to the public-safety element.

On Tuesday, Animal Services Director Jan Glick explained that under the changes, a restricted dog has behavior that is of concern and could require a person to take defensive action.

A dog that bites or kills unprovoked another domestic animal or bites a person but doesn’t cause severe injury would be a restricted dog.

If the dog is restricted, a meeting with a hearing officer will be held, and could result in corrective actions being taken by the owner, such as putting up a fence around the yard or making the dog wear a muzzle.

More action would be taken with a vicious dog, defined as any dog that is a fighting dog or has inflicted serious injury or killed a person.

Under the county ordinance, the dog would either be euthanized or go to a sanctuary at the owner’s expense, after a determination is made by a neutral hearing officer.

Another section that was updated after Tuesday votes was to add language that would require county staff to make their best efforts to find a rescue partner or foster placement for animals under eight weeks old when they are separated from their mothers.

Glick said that an animal being separated from its mother is inhumane, but that instead of being euthanized immediately, shelter staff would work to place the animal.

Another change was the “poop scoop” law that had originally required owners to deal with all of their pets bodily excretions, but after one public speaker wondered about enforceability, the change was made to deal only with animal waste.

Offenders could face a fine of up to $100 if they don’t pick up after their dogs.

The ordinance would only apply in the unincorporated area of the county, and the incorporated cities would need to take their own actions to approve the ordinance.

