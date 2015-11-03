Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Clarify Dangerous-Dog Ordinance

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 3, 2015 | 3:34 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved some changes to the county’s ordinances that deal with restricted and vicious dogs on Tuesday. 

Most of the changes were small and included language updates to the ordinance, but two revisions clarified the definitions for "restricted" and "vicious" dogs, as well as a “poop scoop” law that would require owners to clean up after their pets or risk being fined.

The ordinance updates were brought about a year ago to the Board of Supervisors, which directed staff to turn more attention to the public-safety element.

On Tuesday, Animal Services Director Jan Glick explained that under the changes, a restricted dog has behavior that is of concern and could require a person to take defensive action.

 

A dog that bites or kills unprovoked another domestic animal or bites a person but doesn’t cause severe injury would be a restricted dog.

If the dog is restricted, a meeting with a hearing officer will be held, and could result in corrective actions being taken by the owner, such as putting up a fence around the yard or making the dog wear a muzzle.

More action would be taken with a vicious dog, defined as any dog that is a fighting dog or has inflicted serious injury or killed a person.

Under the county ordinance, the dog would either be euthanized or go to a sanctuary at the owner’s expense, after a determination is made by a neutral hearing officer.

Another section that was updated after Tuesday votes was to add language that would require county staff to make their best efforts to find a rescue partner or foster placement for animals under eight weeks old when they are separated from their mothers.

Glick said that an animal being separated from its mother is inhumane, but that instead of being euthanized immediately, shelter staff would work to place the animal.

Another change was the “poop scoop” law that had originally required owners to deal with all of their pets bodily excretions, but after one public speaker wondered about enforceability, the change was made to deal only with animal waste.  

Offenders could face a fine of up to $100 if they don’t pick up after their dogs.

The ordinance would only apply in the unincorporated area of the county, and the incorporated cities would need to take their own actions to approve the ordinance.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 