Santa Barbara County Supervisors Continue Questioning Plans for North County Jail Operations

Santa Barbara County may go out to bid for the new Northern Branch County Jail and Sheriff’s Transition and Reentry Complex projects next week, but the Board of Supervisors still has serious reservations about the plan to staff and operate the expanded custody system.

Sheriff Bill Brown and his department have been granted almost $120 million in construction funding from the state, which represents about 90 percent of the estimated costs. It’s the higher operating costs of staffing the new facilities, in addition to staffing at least a portion of the run-down Santa Barbara County Main Jail, that have county leaders concerned.

Budget director Tom Alvarez said the new jail will have 376 rated beds and an increased operational cost of $16.8 million per year after the planned Main Jail closures, and the STAR Complex would have an additional $1.4 million cost and 228 rated beds.

Supervisors voted to keep moving forward with the projects and will have a consultant look into the operating costs numbers. They also asked for more information about the mental health programming available in the new facilities, since it won’t be licensed as a treatment facility but will have special needs housing for inmates with medical or mental health needs.

The STAR Complex is meant to have more programs and services available to inmates to help them transition back into the community, including substance abuse counseling, housing placement and legal assistance, according to the sheriff’s department.

Supervisors voted to keep moving forward with both projects for now, though it doesn’t commit them to approving them in the end.

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf voted against moving forward with the STAR Complex, saying she doesn’t believe it will only cost $1.4 million more to operate it and questions whether the county has the need for those additional beds since daily populations have been dropping.

Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said her major reasons to pursue a new jail — overcrowding, a state-of-the-art facility to deal with health and mental health issues (since eliminated from the design) and parameters laying out ongoing operational costs — have gotten “shakier” over time as the project and cost estimates change.

The new jail, which will be located on county-owned land at Black and Betteravia roads outside Santa Maria, will house 376 inmates and the adjacent STAR complex will house another 228.

Brown was confronted at an April Board of Supervisors meeting for not presenting a plan for what to do with the Main Jail after the new facilities open, so he came back with a timeline at Tuesday’s meeting.

Operating costs for the custody system will be higher for every housing area of the Main Jail that stays open because of staffing expenses, so the sheriff’s department proposes closing the basement dorms and the Medium Security Facility (formerly the Honor Farm for low-level offenders) to transfer some staff north. The county would also close the small Santa Maria Branch Jail.

Even with those changes, the new custody system is expected to cost $18 million more than the current system in the first year of operation (likely 2018-19) if facilities are at full capacity, with costs going up every year with inflation and salary increases. The proposed budget for the 2015-16 year to operate the custody system, alternative sentencing and transportation to court is $46.7 million, according to the sheriff’s department.

The cost increase includes 109 more custody staffing positions for a net increase of 352 “rated” beds, recognized by the Board of State and Community Corrections as meeting minimum standards, according to the sheriff’s department.

However, the custody system has 1,143 actual beds now, so the 1,199 total beds after the expansion and closing some areas of the Main Jail will be an increase of 56 actual beds.

Brown emphasized the decades-long need for a new jail, pointing to the safety issues in the jail, the lack of programming space and past overcrowding issues that led his department to convert converted conference rooms and storage areas into housing dorms.

Daily inmate populations have decreased, partly due to historically low crime rates and legislative changes, but the county is still running above what’s considered it’s official capacity of 847 “rated” beds, said Laz Salinas, chief deputy in charge of the custody branch. Tuesday’s population was 872 inmates.

Custody staff and inmates are frequently assaulted with 200 inmate-on-inmate assaults in 2014 and an average of one assault every 30 hours in 2013, Salinas told the board.

Brown called the jail an “embarrassment to Santa Barbara County” and urged supervisors to support moving forward. They will consider going out to bid next week, and the last chance to back out of construction of either the Northern Branch Jail or the STAR Complex is when they would award a bid, according to county counsel.

Law enforcement leaders from Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe spoke in support of the new jail complex, saying it hurts their departments to have officers spend hours to transport inmates down to Santa Barbara. It helps inmates to be housed closer to home, so they can get the family and community support they need while in custody and after they are released, Guadalupe Police Chief Gary Hoving said.

