Santa Barbara County Supervisors May Ban Short-Term Rentals in Residential Zones

Board receives passionate public input from both sides of the issue during public comment

Dozens of Santa Barbara County residents commented on potential short-term rental regulations during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Some wore green stickers that said, “Fair Regulation (Not Prohibition).” Click to view larger
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | June 6, 2017

Short-term rentals may be banned in unincorporated residential areas if the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors follows through with regulations members supported at Tuesday’s meeting.

Board members gave direction to staff to keep tweaking a proposed ordinance regulating short-term rentals, which are rented for 30 days or less, typically to tourists.

There was passionate public input from both sides of the issue during public comment: the owners/operators who rely on the business for income and enjoy hosting visitors, and the residents who talked about nuisance properties near their homes and object to having hotel-like businesses in their neighborhoods.

The Board of Supervisors hasn’t made a final decision on banning or regulating short-term rentals, but has wide discretion in terms of requiring licenses or permits for the operators, limiting the zones rentals could operate in, and what standards to impose, such as limits on parking and the number of guests per property.

The supervisors voiced support for the county Planning Commission’s recommendation, which would allow short-term rentals in commercial and mixed-use zones, but not in residential, commercial, industrial, or agricultural zones.

There was also support for homestays (also occupied by a long-term tenant or owner) and farmstays (a farm with guest accommodations and farm-related activities, like collecting eggs) on some agricultural land in the county.

Now the county staff will come back with a revised ordinance for the board to consider.

The supervisors could ban all short-term rentals, ban them in certain zones (such as residential, commercial, industrial, etc.), ban them in certain geographic areas (like Carpinteria does), allow them with business licenses (like Goleta does) or land-use permits, or perhaps allow only homestays and farmstays.

Santa Barbara County Short-Term Rentals Ordinance Presentation 

