Wednesday, July 4 , 2018, 1:29 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Move Forward on Competing Redistricting Proposals

Both call for an independent redistricting commission to draw new supervisorial lines in 2020, at the time of the next census

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to place a pair of competing redistricting proposals on the November ballot. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to place a pair of competing redistricting proposals on the November ballot. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 3, 2018 | 11:01 p.m.

A pair of competing redistricting proposals collided at Tuesday's Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting — and it looks like both are moving forward on the November ballot. 

A group called Reason in Government gathered more than 16,000 signatures to place a measure on the ballot that would call for an independent redistricting commission to draw new supervisorial lines in 2020, at the time of the next census.

In response, Supervisor Das Williams developed a competing ordinance that he believes is more fair than the Reason in Government proposal, ant that bars public employees and those who are members of unions from serving on the commission. 

The superisors expressed support for Williams' proposal, but praised Reason in Government's proposal, which is headed by Montecito resident Bob Collector. 

"Whether you like Mr. Collector’s work or not, I promise you we would not be talking about it if he hadn’t brought this forward," Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. 

The board voted 5-0 in support of Williams' proposal, which will have a second reading on July 17.

The board also voted unanimously to review the Reason in Government's proposal again on July 17, giving staff time to answer some of the supervisors' questions that came up in the meeting. 

Both proposals are destined for the November ballot.

If they both fail, the process would revert to the current system; if they both pass, the one with the highest vote percentage wins. 

"I think both of these copies represent a really good faith effort to do the right thing," said Supervisor Peter Adam. "It is kind of neat that all sides are doing something."

All of the supervisors agreed that an outside group drawing the lines would be better than the current system in which the supervisors draw them.

Robert Collector, above, and a group called Reason in Government gathered more than 16,000 signatures to place a measure on the ballot that would call for an independent redistricting commission to draw new supervisorial lines in 2020. Click to view larger
Robert Collector, above, and a group called Reason in Government gathered more than 16,000 signatures to place a measure on the ballot that would call for an independent redistricting commission to draw new supervisorial lines in 2020. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

"Anything is better than the status quo," Lavagnino said. "When we are drawing our own lines, it doesn’t make a lot of sense."

The main difference between the two proposals is that Collector's seeks to disqualify most people affilitated with partisan politics and previous political involvement, whereas Williams' proposal looks for people with qualified experience. 

For example, the Reason in Government proposal states that the districting commission would consist of five members, plus five alternates. They could not be a registered member of a political party, or have changed their political party for the prior eight years of being appointed to the commission.

The panel members also could not have been elected to a office or been a candidate during the previous eight years. The person also could not have served as an officer, employee, paid consultant or an elected or appointed member of a political party.

The restrictious would also apply to people who have family members who held those posts. 

Under Williams' proposal, however, the redistricting commission would be comprised of 11 members, with at least two members coming from each supervisorial district and one member being at-large. It requires that the person voted in Santa Barbara County elections, in at least one of the last three statewide elections.

It requires applicants to possess "analytical skills relevant to the redistricting process and voting rights," the ability to be impartial, and demonstrate an appreciation for the diverse demographics and geography of the county.

Williams proposal also equires the commission to be as proportional as possible to the total number of voters who are registered with each political party, and "reflect the county’s diversity, including racial, ethnic, geographic, age and gender diversity."

In addition, Williams "You Draw the Lines" proposal requires the county elections official to create a pool of the 45 most qualified applicants with a minimum of five applicants from each existing supervisorial district and the District Attorney to conduct a random drawing to select one commissioner from each of district.

The five selected commissioners shall appoint the remaining six applicants, with five coming from each district and one at large based on the qualifications listed. 

"What we want are people who are interested, but not conflicted,” Adam said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 