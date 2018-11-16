Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 16 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Team Helps Search for Hundreds of Victims Missing After Camp Fire

Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Click to view larger
Members of the Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team assist in the aftermath of the Camp Fire in Butte County. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | November 16, 2018 | 6:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue team has 10 team members assigned to help the Butte County Sheriff’s Department search for victims who perished in the devastating Camp Fire.

There are 63 confirmed fatalities and hundreds of people still reported missing. The SBCSAR team is among the group of about 500 search and rescue personnel from across the state that are part of the mutual aid effort to locate people who were not able to escape the deadly fire and to provide closure for their families.

The Santa Barbara County team members arrived Tuesday and have been spending long days with rakes and shovels searching through burned structures, vehicles and rubble for the remains of victims. The group has been doing targeted searches with dog teams to look at addresses of people who are reported missing and where there is a high probability that they may be found. While there is more than 50 miles of ground to cover, SBCSAR has been searching residences mainly in the town of Paradise, which was largely destroyed by the Camp Fire.

The SBCSAR team is assigned to a division of about 80 people that includes a team made up of other county search and rescue personnel, a forensic anthropologist and a fire strike team to help demolish structures where the teams need to search.

The team members are staying on cots in a high school gymnasium floor or in tents they brought from home. The group is planning to return on Sunday, but the memories of the work they did and what they saw will last a lifetime.

“I have been involved in many disasters throughout my life and thought the Debris Flow in Montecito was the worst thing that I would ever see," said Nelson Trichler, the SBCSAR incident commander. "But the magnitude and scope of this disaster is something you could never imagine. This is really hard, but we are fortunate that we have the training, knowledge and experience from other disasters we have responded to in order to help bring closure to the families.”

SBCSAR is made up of volunteers who are on call 24 hours a day 365 days a year. This group is highly trained and provides a key service communities. Click here for more information.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 