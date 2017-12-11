Santa Barbara County Thomas Fire Evacuation Zone Updates

Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings; Santa Barbara officials say city-based evacuation orders likely to stay in effect "next couple days"

This story was last updated at 11:42 a.m. Monday.

On Tuesday morning, officials announced the evacuation order would be lifted at noon for all areas north of State Route 192 to East Camino Cielo, between Ladera Lane and Cravens Lane, including Toro Canyon road.

Several evacuation orders were reduced to warnings Monday and some warnings were lifted entirely.

City officials said Sunday that evacuation orders within the city would likely be in place "at least the next couple days," because of high winds expected Wednesday night.

Saturday's strong winds caused the Thomas Fire to burn farther west, and several evacuation orders and warnings were issued in the morning.

Click here for an interactive map of evacuation areas in Santa Barbara County, or scroll down.

People can call the Thomas Fire community call-in line at 805.681.5542, or text 805.729.6538, for information, transportation assistance for evacuating, or to talk to a counselor.

Santa Barbara County officials announced Friday that residents would be allowed back into the Gobernador Canyon, Lillingston Canyon and Shepard Mesa areas, where some buildings were damaged by the fire.

Residents can call 805.681.5542 for information on whether their home was damaged or destroyed, the county said.

An evacuation shelter is open at UC Santa Barbara's Recreation Center, at 516 Ocean Rd. on campus, and evacuees can park in Parking Lot 16 and be directed to the shelter.

From northbound 101, drivers should take State Route 217 toward the campus' east entrance, take the first right at the roundabout, onto Mesa Road, and left on Ocean Road.

Animal evacuation shelters are available for residents in evacuation zones, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

Earl Warren Showgrounds is accepting evacuated animals and people are asked to contact the Animal Services hotline at 805.681.4332 to coordinate shelter for small and large animals.

Sign up for alerts through Aware & Prepare here.

For Thomas Fire updates, visit Santa Barbara County's website and Ventura County's emergency page.

