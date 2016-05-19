Friday, April 20 , 2018, 7:42 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County to Launch First-Ever Food Action Plan

By Kerry Allen for the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan | May 19, 2016 | 12:50 p.m.

Supervisors Salud Carbajal and Steve Lavagnino will join community leaders Tuesday, May 24, for the unveiling of the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.

The Food Action Plan is the result of a two-year, broad and diverse community effort to examine the opportunities and challenges of the region’s food system, which includes the growing, harvesting, processing, packing, transporting, selling and eating of food as well as the disposing of food waste.  

To make our food system more resilient for future generations, the plan calls upon our community to invest in our food economy, health and wellness, community and foodshed.

Regarding the county’s food system, Carbajal and Lavgnino wrote the following statement:

“Our food system is essential to the public health, economic vitality and environmental resilience of Santa Barbara County. However, many challenges need to be addressed including the assurance that everyone has access to sufficient nutritious food that will keep local families healthy and food secure. Fortunately, there are opportunities to strengthen our food system so that it is more accessible and sustainable.”

The Food Action Plan is a culmination of 1,200 volunteer hours by over 200 community members guided by working groups and the Advisory Committee.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and the Community Environmental Council spearheaded the project, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Orfalea Foundation.

Kerry Allen represents the Santa Barbara County Food Action Plan.

 
