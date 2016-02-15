Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County to Test Potential Lifeguards at Beach Tryouts

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County | February 15, 2016 | 3:10 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department’s Parks Division is hiring beach lifeguards and junior lifeguard instructors for the 2016 summer season.

To qualify, candidates must be at least 16 years of age, have a valid California driver’s license and attend tryouts. Candidates must attend at least one tryout on either Feb. 28 or March 6 at 10 a.m. at Goleta Beach County Park that will consist of a 1,000 meter ocean swim in less than 20 minutes.

By summer, successful candidates will have received all certifications including a United States Lifesaving Association Open Water Lifeguarding, American Red Cross Pool Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Advanced First Aid.

Course dates are March 19 and 20, April 16 and 17 and May 21 and 22.

Santa Barbara County beaches include Jalama Beach, Arroyo Burro Beach and Goleta Beach. Programming includes the Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

The starting pay for Beach Lifeguards and Junior Lifeguard Instructors is $14 hourly. The lifeguard season is typically from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend but can carry over through September, weather permitting. Full time work during the peak season is available. 

If interested, come try out for a position or stop by Goleta Beach County Park to show your support for County Lifeguard Class of 2016.

These lifeguards are not just fast swimmers; they are also dedicated leaders that are working to serve the Santa Barbara County coastal community.

During the summer, pool lifeguards can work full time hours at the Lake Cachuma Pools with pay starting at $11.50 hourly. Pool Lifeguard candidates do not need to attend ocean tryouts but must possess an American Red Cross Pool Lifeguarding Certificate, be at least 16 years of age and submit an application by April 15, 2016, to 123 E. Anapamu St., 2nd Floor, Santa Barbara 93101. 

If you are interested, please visit www.sbparks.org/aquatics and download an application.

For more information contact Jon Menzies at 805.729.7508 or [email protected]

Lael Wageneck represents Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 