Santa Barbara County to Test Potential Lifeguards at Beach Tryouts

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department’s Parks Division is hiring beach lifeguards and junior lifeguard instructors for the 2016 summer season.

To qualify, candidates must be at least 16 years of age, have a valid California driver’s license and attend tryouts. Candidates must attend at least one tryout on either Feb. 28 or March 6 at 10 a.m. at Goleta Beach County Park that will consist of a 1,000 meter ocean swim in less than 20 minutes.

By summer, successful candidates will have received all certifications including a United States Lifesaving Association Open Water Lifeguarding, American Red Cross Pool Lifeguarding, CPR for the Professional Rescuer and Advanced First Aid.

Course dates are March 19 and 20, April 16 and 17 and May 21 and 22.

Santa Barbara County beaches include Jalama Beach, Arroyo Burro Beach and Goleta Beach. Programming includes the Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program at Arroyo Burro Beach County Park.

The starting pay for Beach Lifeguards and Junior Lifeguard Instructors is $14 hourly. The lifeguard season is typically from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend but can carry over through September, weather permitting. Full time work during the peak season is available.

If interested, come try out for a position or stop by Goleta Beach County Park to show your support for County Lifeguard Class of 2016.

These lifeguards are not just fast swimmers; they are also dedicated leaders that are working to serve the Santa Barbara County coastal community.

During the summer, pool lifeguards can work full time hours at the Lake Cachuma Pools with pay starting at $11.50 hourly. Pool Lifeguard candidates do not need to attend ocean tryouts but must possess an American Red Cross Pool Lifeguarding Certificate, be at least 16 years of age and submit an application by April 15, 2016, to 123 E. Anapamu St., 2nd Floor, Santa Barbara 93101.

If you are interested, please visit www.sbparks.org/aquatics and download an application.

For more information contact Jon Menzies at 805.729.7508 or [email protected].

