Local News

Santa Barbara County Proposes 12% Transient Occupancy Tax Rate in November Ballot Measure

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | October 13, 2016 | 11:16 a.m.

Santa Barbara County wants voters to increase the transient-occupancy tax rate to 12 percent, which would bring in an additional $1.8 million per year.

According to ballot measure documents for the proposal, the increase from 10 percent would apply to all lodging establishments in the unincorporated areas of the county that are rented for less than 30 days – includng hotels, motels and short-term vacation rentals.

The TOT, also called bed tax and hotel tax, brought in $9.1 million in total revenues for the 2015-16 fiscal year, according to the county.

As a general tax, the revenues can be spent on any governmental purposes.

Santa Barbara County supervisors Steve Lavagnino and Janet Wolf wrote arguments in favor of Measure B, saying it would be paid by visitors to support local infrastructure and programs.

It would be the first TOT rate increase in 26 years, they said, and would bring the rate to the same level as the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Buellton, Carpinteria and Solvang.

Supervisor Peter Adam, Joe Armendariz of the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association, and former county executive officer Michael Brown wrote arguments against the increase.

“The county has an annual budget of over one billion dollars and routinely overspends your tax dollars on pet projects, employee salaries, benefits and pension increases, and now they are coming to the taxpayer for more,” they wrote.

“The idea that money collected is new revenue from tourists is false. These funds are not new, they have been coming to our community for years, but instead of being collected by county government in the form of taxes, they have been spent in local restaurants and at businesses, which in turn helps to create jobs.”

If county voters approve Measure B, the 12-percent rate would go into effect Jan. 1. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

