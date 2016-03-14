Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Supervisors Considering Ballot Measure To Boost TOT Rate to 12%

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 14, 2016 | 7:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara County residents could soon decide whether to approve a ballot measure raising transient occupancy taxes in unincorporated areas from 10 percent to 12 percent.

The latter figure is already charged to out-of-area visitors renting hotel rooms or other lodging for 30 days or less in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Solvang and Buellton.

Transient occupancy taxes, or TOT, are also called bed taxes.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will set a public hearing to determine whether to place a ballot measure before voters in November.

If officials approve the measure — the suggested hearing date is April 19 — and voters support it, the county could see an additional $1.98 million in revenue for 2017-18.

TOT is the third largest source of revenue for the county general fund after property and retail-sales taxes. In the 2015-16 fiscal year, TOT is expected to generate $8.98 million, according to a county staff report.

In unincorporated areas, the county has charged a 10-percent TOT rate since 1990.

In 2014, the supervisors placed Measure O on the ballot to increase TOT in those areas to 12.5 percent, but residents voted that measure down, with 58.17 percent opposed and 41.83 percent in favor. 

In the report, county staff writes that services and positions cut during the recession should be restored now that finances have stabilized. The demand for services has increased, and the report specifically mentioned long-standing infrastructure maintenance and human-service needs. 

Four of five supervisors must OK placing the tax for general purposes on the ballot.

If the board decides to go the special tax measure for specific purposes route — outlining exactly what the funds would go toward —a majority of the board must approve and two-thirds of voters must approve.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 