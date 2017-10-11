Santa Barbara County Reports Truancy Rate Below State Average For Fourth Year in a Row

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday that the truancy rate in Santa Barbara County schools was once again significantly lower than the California statewide average.

This time, Santa Barbara County’s truancy rate was nearly 10 percent lower than the state’s average.

The California Department of Education just released this data which covers the 2015-2016 school year.

This marks the fourth year in a row that Santa Barbara County schools have had a lower truancy rate than the statewide average.

According to Dudley, “This four-year run coincides with the creation and implementation of the C.L.A.S.S. Program, our truancy intervention program. Under the leadership of Deputy District Attorney Adam Howland and the long-term support of Corina Trevino, the District Attorney C.L.A.S.S. Program partners with local school districts, nonprofit groups, and other local government agencies to help truant students get back to school by identifying barriers keeping the student from attending school and offering services and support to address those barriers.

“Remarkably, less than 1 percent of truant students require intervention through the court system now.”

Prior to the implementation of the C.L.A.S.S. Program, from 2008-2011, Santa Barbara County schools had a higher truancy rate than the state average.