Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:09 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Reports Truancy Rate Below State Average For Fourth Year in a Row

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office | October 11, 2017 | 3:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Wednesday that the truancy rate in Santa Barbara County schools was once again significantly lower than the California statewide average.

This time, Santa Barbara County’s truancy rate was nearly 10 percent lower than the state’s average.

The California Department of Education just released this data which covers the 2015-2016 school year. 

This marks the fourth year in a row that Santa Barbara County schools have had a lower truancy rate than the statewide average.   

According to Dudley, “This four-year run coincides with the creation and implementation of the C.L.A.S.S. Program, our truancy intervention program. Under the leadership of Deputy District Attorney Adam Howland and the long-term support of Corina Trevino, the District Attorney C.L.A.S.S. Program partners with local school districts, nonprofit groups, and other local government agencies to help truant students get back to school by identifying barriers keeping the student from attending school and offering services and support to address those barriers. 

“Remarkably, less than 1 percent of truant students require intervention through the court system now.” 

Prior to the implementation of the C.L.A.S.S. Program, from 2008-2011, Santa Barbara County schools had a higher truancy rate than the state average.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 