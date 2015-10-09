Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:32 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Turning Up the Heat for the Weekend

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | October 9, 2015 | 12:10 a.m.

Scorching heat is expected to return to Santa Barbara County on Friday and Saturday, and the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in excess of 100 in some areas.

Daytime highs in the upper 80s to low 90s are likely throughout much of the county, with temperatures climbing to the upper 90s and even over 100 in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains and in the backcountry.

Sunday should bring slightly cooler conditions, with high temperatures “only” in the 70s and 80s.

Gusty winds are expected to develop from time to time throughout the day Friday.

A wind advisory is in effect until early Friday on the South Coast, with winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible.

The strongest winds usually appear below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez range.

Meanwhile, locals looking to beat the heat by heading to the ocean are advised to be aware of the risk of strong rip currents this weekend at South Coast beaches.

The weather service said a moderately long period westerly swell likely will bring strong rip currents and increased wave activity. A threat of “sneaker” waves is also possible.

With the extreme temperatures, officials are warning residents to take precautions, stay hydrated and use common sense. Children, the elderly and pets are particularly vulnerable to the heat.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

