Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:40 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Undocumented Children to Receive Expanded Health Coverage Through Medi-Cal

A state law going into effect this month would make several thousand undocumented children in Santa Barbara County eligible for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | May 25, 2016 | 3:14 p.m.

Starting this month, undocumented children 19 and under in California are eligible for full-scope Medi-Cal coverage, including an estimated 3,000-4,000 children in Santa Barbara County.

Senate Bill 75, signed into law last June, expands health insurance coverage options to undocumented children.

Currently, many of these children are enrolled in limited Medi-Cal plans or the state’s Healthy Kids programs, local health insurance programs that cover children who aren’t eligible for public programs due to immigration status or family income level.

In response to SB 75, the Healthy Kids programs will be phased out in the coming weeks. Healthy Kids Santa Barbara has provided medical, dental, and vision coverage for uninsured children since it was created in 2006 by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, and is administratively supported by the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Child Development Linkages.

On the same day SB 75 was signed into law last year, the supervisors approved $1 million in General Fund money for the Children’s Health Initiative of Santa Barbara, the advisory board for the county’s Healthy Kids program.

Though the coverage changes are going into effect this month, Healthy Kids probably won’t be phased out until around the end of June, said Dr. Takashi Wada, the director and public health officer of the Public Health Department. 

“We didn’t want to end Healthy Kids too early and then have individuals fall into a gap period before their other coverage kicked in,” he told Noozhawk. 

“We’re kind of watching to see how the transition goes with Medi-Cal.”

Rolling out SB 75 will take a couple months, he said, and children’s new expanded coverage will be applied retroactively to May 1.

Wada said that the county will be watching the roll-out process carefully to see if folks who currently use the county as their primary health care provider will continue using Public Health services after receiving full-scope Medi-Cal coverage.

CenCal Health administers Medi-Cal locally and serves 20 percent of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The full-scope coverage these children will receive through CenCal and its California counterparts includes doctor visits, hospitalizations, prescription drugs, preventative and specialty care, emergency services, vaccines, and dental visits.

Children who already have restricted-scope Medi-Cal coverage won’t have to re-apply for the full-scope coverage, but children who are only covered by the Healthy Kids programs must, and are encouraged to do so as soon as possible.

The number of undocumented children affected by the health care change fluctuates and is inherently difficult to determine, Wada told Noozhawk.

“Based on our experience in working with other provider agencies, we think it could be somewhere around 3,000 to 4,000,” he said.

To be eligible for Medi-Cal coverage, a family of four’s household income would have to be lower than $64,639 — or under 266 percent of the federal poverty level.

The Medi-Cal application can be done online and requires a birth certificate, proof that one lives locally, proof of identification and income information.

According to data from the Migration Policy Institute and the Center for Migration Studies, there are roughly 3 million undocumented immigrants in California, nearly two-thirds of whom lack health coverage and virtually all of whom fall below the Medi-Cal family income threshold.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 