Local News

Santa Barbara County Crews Control Vegetation Fire Along Highway 1

Blaze at San Julian Ranch blackened less than an acre and did not threaten any structures

A fire burned about half an acre Wednesday at the San Julian Ranch on Highway 1 between Gaviota and Lompoc. Click to view larger
A fire burned about half an acre Wednesday at the San Julian Ranch on Highway 1 between Gaviota and Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 9:07 p.m. | March 8, 2017 | 3:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara County fire crews and a helicopter responded to a small vegetation fire reported along Highway 1 between Gaviota and Lompoc Wednesday afternoon.

The half-acre fire was reported at 2:53 p.m. at the San Julian Ranch at 6075 Highway 1, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

Grass and trees were burning and County Fire mounted a full response including the County Air Support Unit Copter 3, which made several water drops on the area. 

The fire was controlled at under 1 acre and an investigator was responding to the scene to determine the cause, Zaniboni said. 

There was no threat to structures, he added. 

Around the same time, Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews responded and extinguished a small brush fire alongside Highway 101 near the Milpas Street exit. 

 Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

