3 Days of Events Planned Across Santa Barbara County for Veterans Day Weekend

Veterans groups organize barbecues, parades and ceremonies with active military speakers, including Vandenberg Air Force Base commanders

veterans parade Click to view larger
This year’s Santa Barbara Veterans Parade starts at noon Saturday at State and Sola streets. Last year’s event, shown here, included local veterans, military vehicles and community groups.  (Fritz Olenberger / Noozhawk file photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 8, 2018 | 12:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara County will commemorate Veterans Day with events Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 

On Saturday, the Santa Barbara Veterans Parade will start at noon at State and Sola streets, and heads south to the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St. 

This year’s parade will feature World War II vehicles, veterans and “re-enactors and heroes from all branches of the military,” according to organizers from the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation. 

Also Saturday afternoon, the 6th Annual Salute to Vets and Parachute Landing will occur with a barbecue,  live music, vendor booths and a silent auction from noon to 5 p.m. at the Carriage and Western Art Museum in Santa Barbara. Military vehicles and classic cars will be displayed.

The Patriot Parachute Team, made up of veterans with roots in special forces, will perform in the sky above the event around 1:30 p.m. and will land near the Carriage Museum, said organizers with the Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation. 

Tickets cost $20 for adults, and are free for veterans and children under 12. Lunch costs $10.

On Veterans Day Sunday, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Dr., a ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. with speakers and a performance by the Santa Barbara Choral Society. 

The Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation will host a free, public ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday featuring a Color Guard ceremony and the chance for veterans in attendance to address the crowd and reflect on their service, organizers said. El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park is located at 123 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara. 

In the North County, several commanders from Vandenberg Air Force Base will speak at the ceremonies organized by various veterans groups. 

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, 14th Air Force commander, will speak during a ceremony planned for the Santa Maria Cemetery, 730 E. Stowell Road. 

veterans day ceremony Click to view larger
Wreaths stand near the flagpole at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Orcutt during a Veterans Day ceremony on Veterans Day in 2017. Similar events will be held this weekend. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk file photo)

Orcutt’s Pine Grove Cemetery, on Bradley Road between Rice Ranch and Stubblefield roads, will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday with Col. Michael Hunsberger, 30th Mission Support Group commander, among the speakers.

Also Sunday, hundreds of veterans and their families will get a free meal as Santa Maria attorney Michael B. Clayton continues his annual Veterans Day barbecue

Meals are free for active-duty military members, veterans and their families. Non-veterans can purchase a meal for $5. 

The 18th annual event event which draws hundreds of people will start with a parade and flag ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in front of the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. Meals will be served until 3 p.m.

In Lompoc, a Veterans Day ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E Locust Ave., where Brig. Gen Matthew Davidson, 14th Air Force vice commander, will be speak.

Since Veterans Day falls on a Sunday this year, at least two communities will hold their events on Monday, the day observed as the holiday. State, federal and many local government offices plus schools will be closed due to the holiday’s observance and mail will not be delivered Monday.

In Solvang, Col. Michael Hough, 30th Space Wing commander, will speak during the service set to start at 11 a.m. Monday at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

And the flagpole at the Guadalupe Cemetery, 4655 W. Main St., will serve as the site for a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday with Col. Raymond Clydesdale, 30th Medical Group commander, speaking. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

