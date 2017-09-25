Friday, April 13 , 2018, 3:49 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down Gearing Up For Sixth Edition

Drive-thru dropoff site planned from noon to 2 p.m. next four Wednesdays at Santa Maria Fairpark

Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino leads the committee organizing the sixth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Oct. 21 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. In addition to donations already received, like the jacket Lavagnino is modeling, organizers have set up several drop-off locations. Click to view larger
Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino leads the committee organizing the sixth annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Oct. 21 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. In addition to donations already received, like the jacket Lavagnino is modeling, organizers have set up several drop-off locations. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 25, 2017 | 10:30 p.m.

With less than one month to go until the sixth Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down, organizers are revving up for the Oct. 21 event and making a plea for last-minute needs such as hangars and wheelchairs.

The one-day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark — one of many partners making the event a reality — is designed for all military veterans, with a special focus on getting services and supplies to homeless and at-risk veterans. 

“We’re just trying to fine tune it basically at this point,” said Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who started the Stand Down locally. 

The 2017 Stand Down will include access to representatives from a variety of state, federal and local agencies along with nonprofit organizations and support groups.

Medical and dental screenings will be available, with referrals for those in need of more extensive care.

In all, 100 service providers plan to be represented at the Stand Down, which expected to host more than 500 veterans.

Pre-registration is suggested for all veterans with forms available by clicking here. 

Free round-trip bus transportation again will be provided to Santa Maria for veterans with stops planned in the Santa Barbara area as well as the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys. Applications also have information about the bus stop locations.

With time running out, volunteers at a special collection site will accept donations the next four Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at the Fairpark. Donors should enter through Gate 5 at the corner of Depot Street and Stowell Road. 

In addition to hangers and wheelchairs, donations of socks, underwear, towels, sweatshirts with zippers and long-sleeve T-shirts are popular. Kids’ clothing and toys also are wanted for children of veterans.

For the day of Stand Down, organizers are seeking more employers willing to showcase their workplace to veterans in the service providers’ arena. 

A large committee led by Lavagnino and his aide, Sandy Agalos, works nearly throughout the year to organize the event, with an army of volunteers estimated at 600 people helping the day of the Stand Down. 

“When you take a huge project and you divide it up, and everybody’s got their little piece of it, we’ve managed to figure how to do it a lot easier now and a lot smarter,” Lavagnino said. 

Last-minute volunteers are not allowed since those assisting must go through training.

“For me, it’s all geared toward making it as smooth as possible for somebody’s that’s at a hard point in their life. We want to make sure they have somebody there that can help them,” Lavagnino said.

In 2016, 579 veterans registered and were given access to 91 different services, including medical and dental care, clothing, hygiene products, legal aid, housing services, addiction support groups, pet care and grooming, behavioral wellness counseling, food, haircuts and more, organizers said.

Last year, 139 veterans identified as homeless, with 15 of them women, 

Veterans attending the 2016 event spanned from ages 21 to 96.

While the event is geared to getting much-needed help to homeless veterans, other military members are encouraged to attend.

They may learn about a Department of Veterans Affairs benefit they weren’t aware they could be receiving or get help with a child-support issue, or more, Lavagnino said.

“Whatever it is, there’s going to be somebody there that will be able to help you with it,” Lavagnino said. “It’s not just for the homeless and the most needy, it’s for every veteran.”

Some supplies, such as new boots, are limited to homeless veterans only. They also get access to some military surplus items such as jackets, sleeping bags, backpacks and fleece shirts.

“It’s like Christmas when we open it up,” Agalos said of the shipments’ arrival after organizers place orders for surplus items.

Upon arriving at the Stand Down, each veteran is paired with an airman from Vandenberg Air Force Base to serve as escort and help carry items. 

“That’s a real heartwarming thing to see — the interaction between the two, the young and the old,” Lavagnino said. 

Donations, both from individuals, organizations and businesses, fuel the effort. 

“Financially it’s doing well because so many people donate so many things that the cost is kept relatively low,” Lavagnino said. 

As he looks ahead, Lavagnino said, he envisions helping homeless veterans obtain permanent housing

“Housing, for me, feels like the missing piece in all of this. That’s what I’m hoping to build on into the future,” Lavagnino said.

In addition to the Fairpark, a number of other collection sites are available including: 

» Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, 104 W. Anapamu St., Suite A, Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

» Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 614 S. Broadway, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

» Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave., between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

» Lompoc Chamber of Commerce, 111 South I St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

» Buellton Chamber of Commerce, 597 Avenue of Flags, No. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

» Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, 1056-B Eugenia Place,Carpinteria, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

» Solvang Chamber of Commerce, 485 Alisal Road,245, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 