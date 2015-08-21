Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Summerland Beach Closed Due to Oil, Petroleum Vapors

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department warns of adverse health effects; length of closure uncertain

Summerland Beach, pictured here, has been closed to the public due to a large amount of oil found on the beach and petroleum vapors in the area.
Summerland Beach, pictured here, has been closed to the public due to a large amount of oil found on the beach and petroleum vapors in the area. (Santa Barbara County Public Health Department)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 5:09 p.m. | August 21, 2015 | 5:01 p.m.

Summerland Beach is closed to the public in order to prevent adverse health effects due to the volume of oil on the beach and sand and strong petroleum odors in the area, the Santa Barbara County Public Health announced Friday afternoon.

Located beneath Santa Barbara County’s Lookout Park, Summerland Beach extends eastward towards Loon Point.  

Officials said the area could remain closed through the weekend and did not know when it would reopen.

The beach will continue to be monitored by various county agencies including Public Health, Parks, and the Air Pollution Control District.

"The public is reminded that avoiding exposure to crude oil compounds is strongly recommended," according to a statement from the Public Health Department.

Earlier in the day, officials had issued a warning to people in the area, but by late afternoon, the beach had been fully closed.

The department warned of exposure from oil vapors, contact with skin or ingesting crude oil through contaminated seawater or seafood.

“Depending on the level of exposure, breathing crude oil vapors may cause coughing and throat irritation, headache and nausea, drowsiness, or dizziness,” according to an earlier statement from Public Health.

Skin and eye contact can also cause irritation and redness, and people who discover crude oil or tar balls on their skin should wash the area immediately with soap and water.

“Some people may be more sensitive to these the chemical components of crude oil compounds than others, and avoiding exposure is recommended,” the statement said.

The cause of the oily substance at the beach is unknown at this point, though department officials said they do not believe it is directly related to Refugio Oil Spill that occurred on May 19.

Mary Byrd, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, said that inspectors would be testing air quality on Friday afternoon and would have results back in several days.

Byrd said that the office has gotten complaints from Summerland residents about oil smells off and on for several years, and noted that there is a history of oil wells in that area.

On Wednesday, the State Lands Commission approved studying the oil resources in that area, and some Summerland residents appeared at that hearing, she said.

Byrd urged the public to stay out of the area if the smell of oil persists, and said that the APCD can be reached at (805)681-8800 for more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 