A chance of thunderstorms may be in the forecast for Ventura and Los Angeles counties through Sunday night, but Santa Barbara County is likely only going to hear about it.

Late Saturday, the low rumble of distant thunder could be heard once or twice, but it was well to the east of the South Coast.

The National Weather Service said Sunday in Santa Barbara should be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the 70s to low 80s — but with no chance of rain.

Sunday morning, the forecast was adjusted to include scattered showers, which began just after 7 a.m. in Montecito. The weather service said they should be gone by late morning.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the 70s to low 80s, with southwest winds of around 15 mph in the afternoon.

The weather service said mostly clear skies should return to the South Coast on Wednesday and remain in the area through the weekend.

