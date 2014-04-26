Santa Barbara County Not Out of the Winds Yet, and Hot Weather’s Also on the Way

Blustery conditions are likely to persist on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday, but the National Weather Service said it expects a wind advisory to be lifted around 3 a.m.

North winds gusting to 40 mph were blowing much of the day Saturday and continued well past midnight below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains. Around midday Saturday, the winds were blamed for an hour-long power outage around the Santa Barbara Mission on the Upper Eastside.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies giving way to sunshine by late morning, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected throughout the day.

The weather service said gale-force conditions in the Santa Barbara Channel will produce very choppy seas Sunday, and a long south swell will make for high surf at many local beaches. Beachcombers, surfers and swimmers are advised to be on the alert for rip currents.

Monday should see clear skies with daytime highs in the mid-60s to upper 70s, the weather service said. Winds of 15 mph are forecast, with gusts to 35 mph.

Beginning on Tuesday, however, the weather service said a significant warming trend will arrive in Santa Barbara County, with temperatures jumping into the 80s, windy and dry conditions, and an increased risk of wildfire danger through the rest of the week.

