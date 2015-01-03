Sunday Shivers Should Give Way to Warmer Temperatures Monday

It looks as if the recent bone-chilling cold will plague Santa Barbara County for one more day before a warming trend arrives.

According to the National Weather Service, a high-pressure system will gradually push the South Coast’s daytime temperatures into the mid- to upper 70s by midweek.

Before then, we just need to shiver through another day of below-normal temperatures. Sunday’s forecast calls for clear skies but daytime highs only in the low 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

The weather service said a weak storm system is likely to reach the Central Coast by Thursday evening. The system is likely to be accompanied by cooler temperatures and a slight chance of rain in the North County.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.