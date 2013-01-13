Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 9:05 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Freeze Warning for Santa Barbara County with Overnight Temperatures in the 20s Forecast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | January 13, 2013 | 10:32 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Santa Barbara County from late Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday. A freeze watch was extended until Tuesday morning.

With the coldest weather of the winter persisting in hanging around the region, weather officials warned that subfreezing night-time low temperatures could cause significant damage to unprotected crops and plants. Overnight temperatures in the upper 20s are forecast along the South Coast, dipping to the low to mid-20s in coastal valleys and canyons.

Another hard freeze is possible early Tuesday and residents were advised to shelter pets and sensitive plants.

Monday’s high temperatures are only expected to reach the upper 40s to low 50s, but a warming trend is in the forecast for Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s. Midweek should see temperatures in the upper 60s with a flirtation with the low 70s possible by the weekend.

Strong and gusty santa ana winds are expected to develop beginning Monday and lasting into Tuesday, with gale-force conditions in the Santa Barbara Channel.

