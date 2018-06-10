Santa Barbara County Launches Website to Assist with Cannabis Regulation, Licensing, Questions

Pot entrepreneurs with pipe dreams of opening legal cannabis-related businesses in unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County are in luck.

The county has launched a new website dedicated to marijuana policy with links and several tools to assist in the land-use permitting and marijuana business license processes.

The website features an interactive zoning map that’s searchable by parcel address, along with links for zoning and permitting with descriptions of where and how pot enthusiasts can start a commercial cannabis operation.

The site includes explanations about business licensing and an application checklist of required documentation, as well as state licensing information.

It also outlines cannabis tax requirements and, for consumers and residents, steps to file complaints about commercial cannabis activity.

In February, the Board of Supervisors adopted a series of ordinances to allow commercial cannabis operations in unincorporated areas of the county. The ordinances categorize pot operations into eight permit types and allows each license type in specific zones throughout the county's unincorporated areas.

The supervisors adopted a cannabis business-license ordinance in May.

Cannabis-related operations are required to receive a permit through the county Planning and Development Department, among other requirements.

Appointments with the department are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 805.568.2057.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.