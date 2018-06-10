Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 7:47 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Launches Website to Assist with Cannabis Regulation, Licensing, Questions

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 10, 2018 | 11:05 p.m.

Pot entrepreneurs with pipe dreams of opening legal cannabis-related businesses in unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County are in luck.

The county has launched a new website dedicated to marijuana policy with links and several tools to assist in the land-use permitting and marijuana business license processes.

The website features an interactive zoning map that’s searchable by parcel address, along with links for zoning and permitting with descriptions of where and how pot enthusiasts can start a commercial cannabis operation.

The site includes explanations about business licensing and an application checklist of required documentation, as well as state licensing information.

It also outlines cannabis tax requirements and, for consumers and residents, steps to file complaints about commercial cannabis activity.

In February, the Board of Supervisors adopted a series of ordinances to allow commercial cannabis operations in unincorporated areas of the county. The ordinances categorize pot operations into eight permit types and allows each license type in specific zones throughout the county's unincorporated areas.

The supervisors adopted a cannabis business-license ordinance in May.

Cannabis-related operations are required to receive a permit through the county Planning and Development Department, among other requirements.

Appointments with the department are available by emailing [email protected] or calling 805.568.2057.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 