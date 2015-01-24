Enjoy This Weekend’s Weather Because Rain May Be On the Way

Santa Barbara County will be basking in sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend. But enjoy it while you can because the National Weather Service says it’s not likely to last.

The weather service said the combination of high pressure and an offshore flow were expected to push daytime temperatures well above normal Saturday and Sunday.

Santa Maria recorded a high of 82 degrees Saturday, matching a record for the date set in 1935, the weather service said.

Highs in the upper 70s are forecast along the South Coast and possibly into the 80s in the foothills, while temperatures in the 80s are expected in much of the North County.

That’s all likely to change Monday, however.

A low-pressure system pushing into the region from the south will be bringing increasing clouds and cooler weather, with a chance of rain late Monday through late Tuesday, the weather service said.

More rain could accompany another storm system that is expected to arrive Thursday or Friday.

According to the forecast, Monday’s daytime highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s on the South Coast, with overnight lows in the 40s to 50s.

There is a 30 percent chance of showers Monday night and Tuesday, with Tuesday’s highs in the low to mid-60s.

