Santa Barbara County Wins Financial Excellence Award

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to Santa Barbara County by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada for its annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2015.

This is the 17th consecutive year that Santa Barbara County has received the award. The GFOA Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting and it is a substantial accomplishment by a government and its management team.

The County Executive Office, in coordination with the auditor-controller and other county departments develops the annual budget, the five-year Capital Improvement Program, the five-year forecast and other projects.

Budget Director Tom Alvarez said, “In 2014, only 7.6 percent of counties nationally and 24 percent of counties in the state received the award. We focus on developing a clear and informative budget every year, and it feels good to be recognized along with cities and other counties who produce such high quality work.”

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato said, “Every year we receive this award it is a testament to how hard our budget team works to ensure that our finances are transparent and easy to understand. Making the budget accessible to the public is one of our top priorities and this award is a reflection of that goal.”

Board of Supervisors Chair Janet Wolf said, “I’m very proud of our budget and research team and their dedication to consistently producing budgets that provide the public and elected officials thorough and relevant information.”

The GFOA established the Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program (Budget Awards Program) in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), founded in 1906, represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association's more than 18,000 members are federal, state/provincial and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions.

The GFOA's mission is to enhance and promote the professional management of governmental financial resources by identifying, developing, and advancing fiscal strategies, policies, and practices for the public benefit.

To read last year’s budget, visit http://countyofsb.org/budgetbook.sbc.

— Lael Wageneck is the public engagement coordinator for the County of Santa Barbara.