Santa Barbara County Wins Innovation Awards

By Dennis Bozanich for Santa Barbara County | September 14, 2018 | 11:24 a.m.

The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) has announced the recipients of its 2018 Challenge Awards that spotlight the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California counties, and Santa Barbara County is among them.

Santa Barbara County was selected for a special award — the California Counties Innovation Award — for a program the judging panel deemed the most innovative and effective this year. County of Yuba also received an Innovation Award.

The Innovation Award being presented to Santa Barbara County is for a project created by staff after the Thomas Fire and the resulting Jan. 9, debris flow.

The county of Santa Barbara Planning and Development Department consolidated site-specific information in a web-based GIS map to assist in the rebuilding process.

The GIS map enables property owners to see the same information after a disaster as staff without the need for staff to print out or assemble physical case files. It is a critical rebuilding tool for architects, agents, property owners, and county departments.

The web-based GIS map and parcel information replaces paper case files, reduces staff time, and could be saving the department $105,000-$110,000.

The layers on the map can switch on and off including: zoning designations, 100-year flood hazard areas and pre and post disaster aerial imagery. The map contains project-specific information that previously was not available in one location.

“I appreciate CSAC recognizing our staff’s hard work, dedication, and perseverance to innovate in the wake of an unprecedented disaster,” said Supervisor Das Williams.

“The interactive GIS mapping technology they developed to assist constituents in evacuating, evaluating damage, and moving forward in rebuilding has proven to be an invaluable tool in the days and months since the Jan. 9 debris flow. I’m so grateful for county staff’s leadership on this.”

The debris flow resulted in loss of 23 lives, 477 destroyed and damaged properties and drastically different topography.

CSAC also awarded a Merit Award to the Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties for their program, Co-creating Youth Advocacy for Healthy Communities, which integrated nutrition and health education for low-income communities.

More than 70 youth leaders from the 4-H programs in the two counties provided this training to 4,100 elementary school-age children at five schools.

“Thanks to CSAC for recognizing the innovation and creativity of our employees to meet the needs of residents,” said Mona Miyasato, county executive officer.

“It is particularly satisfying that our awards highlight the efforts of our departments to work together and, in the case of the Merit Award, for neighboring counties to work together to improve the quality of life for our residents,” she said.

This year, CSAC received 267 entries. An independent panel of judges with expertise in county programs selected the award recipients.

— Dennis Bozanich for Santa Barbara County.

 

