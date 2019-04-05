Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 5 , 2019, 11:35 am | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board Names Program Operators

By Alma Janabajab for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board | April 5, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board on March 29 approved recommendations of independent evaluators and selected the firm ResCare Workforce Services to run the publicly funded One-Stop Career Centers and provide services to the long-term and recently unemployed adult job-seeking population.

In the same meeting, the Workforce Board approved the local community-based organization Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties to provide job preparation services and training for the youth population. Both firms will begin operations in July.

ResCare was awarded a total of $3,551,460 for a three-year period. Goodwill received $2,206,536 for three years.

ResCare, based in Louisville, KY, is the largest for-profit collection of workforce solutions in the U.S. with more than 350 managed operations nationwide, including Los Angeles.

Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties has provided employment services in Santa Barbara County since it was established in 1996. 

In 2018, Goodwill partnered with Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board as the program operator for the Career Pathway for Youth Program that had an enrollment of 281 youths (123 out of school and 158 in school) at the end of 2018, and provided 238 youths with up to 200 hours of work experience.

Their selection is the result of major changes to the publicly-funded workforce system brought about by new federal legislation, the Workforce Innovative and Opportunity Act of 2014, that requires competitive processes in the selection of operators and services.

The selection process was led by an outside panel of experts and the executive committee members.
 
For information about Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, visit www.sbcwdb.org.

— Alma Janabajab for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 