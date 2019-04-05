Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board Names Program Operators

The Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board on March 29 approved recommendations of independent evaluators and selected the firm ResCare Workforce Services to run the publicly funded One-Stop Career Centers and provide services to the long-term and recently unemployed adult job-seeking population.

In the same meeting, the Workforce Board approved the local community-based organization Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties to provide job preparation services and training for the youth population. Both firms will begin operations in July.

ResCare was awarded a total of $3,551,460 for a three-year period. Goodwill received $2,206,536 for three years.

ResCare, based in Louisville, KY, is the largest for-profit collection of workforce solutions in the U.S. with more than 350 managed operations nationwide, including Los Angeles.

Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties has provided employment services in Santa Barbara County since it was established in 1996.

In 2018, Goodwill partnered with Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board as the program operator for the Career Pathway for Youth Program that had an enrollment of 281 youths (123 out of school and 158 in school) at the end of 2018, and provided 238 youths with up to 200 hours of work experience.

Their selection is the result of major changes to the publicly-funded workforce system brought about by new federal legislation, the Workforce Innovative and Opportunity Act of 2014, that requires competitive processes in the selection of operators and services.

The selection process was led by an outside panel of experts and the executive committee members.



For information about Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, visit www.sbcwdb.org.

— Alma Janabajab for Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.