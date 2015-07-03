Advice

Beginning Wednesday, and in accordance with federal law, the Santa Barbara County Workforce Investment Board has a new name: the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board.

This change is brought about because July 1 was the implementation date for the new Federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunities Act, which replaces the Workforce Investment Act of 1998.

The new WIOA in part creates new membership guidelines for the local countywide workforce board that must partner with the county Board of Supervisors in the local implementation and administration of the national, publicly-funded workforce system.

“Although the official implementation date is July 1, 2015,” said Raymond McDonald, the Workforce Board executive director, “the federal timeline allows for various implementation benchmarks over the next 18 to 24 months, with complete implementation by July 1, 2017.”

Besides a new name, the federal legislation requires a smaller, more flexible workforce board — as well as enhanced participation by key industry sector leaders on the new board. The county Board of Supervisors is the appointing authority for Workforce Development Board members, following strict federal and state guidelines; and the initial appointments to the workforce board is anticipated in late July.

The County Executive Office is working with the Workforce Board executive director in overseeing the nomination and recommendation process.