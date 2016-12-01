Friday, June 29 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

County Supervisors Carbajal, Wolf Hosting Public Workshop on Farmworker Issues

By Lisa Valencia-Sherratt for Santa Barbara County | December 1, 2016 | 9:39 a.m.

A free public workshop devoted to issues of concern to farmworkers is being hosted by Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal and Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria.

The public also may participate via remote video teleconference from the County Administration Hearing Room on the fourth floor at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Spanish/English interpretation will be available at both locations; Mixteco Alto and Mixteco Bajo interpretation will be available in Santa Maria only. A reception will follow at the Santa Maria location, including a Campos de Ensueños photography exhibit presented by the County Arts Commission and the Mixteco Indigenous Community Organizing Project.

The forum is intended as an exchange of information, ideas, resources and concerns of farmworkers, advocates and people who employ or work with them. A panel of speakers will include the county agricultural commissioner, a representative from the District Attorney’s Office, the First District appointee to the county Agricultural Advisory Committee as well as representatives from a variety of state agencies and from the 211 Helpline Services.

“This is a great opportunity to hear directly from farmworkers and other stakeholders about their experiences in the fields,” Carbajal said.

“I am hopeful that this forum will provide a wealth of information about resources available to assist and support the lives of farmworkers in our county,” Wolf said.

For more information about the forum, please send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], or call 805.450.6205.

— Lisa Valencia-Sherratt represents Santa Barbara County.

 

