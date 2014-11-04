Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 1:07 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Couple Accused of Meth Sales

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 4, 2014 | 6:46 p.m.

A Santa Barbara couple are facing a variety of charges in connection with an alleged methamphetamine-sales operation, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Alejandro Mendibles Jr., 45, and Haydee Marisol Ochoa Mendibles, 41, were arrested Saturday night at their home in the 900 block of San Pascual Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine for sale, transportation of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine for sale, Harwood said.

Alejandro Mendibles also was arrested for allegedly committing a felony while released from custody on bail.

Alejandro Mendibles Jr.

Bail was set at $55,000 for Alejandro Mendibles and $30,000 for Haydee Mendibles.

The arrests came after a search warrant was served, and culminated a 2-month investigation by the Police Department's narcotics detectives, Harwood said.

"Detectives conducted surveillance, and at 7:30 p.m. that evening, detained Alejandro Mendibles and Haydee Mendibles after they exited their car and were walking back toward their residence," Harwood said. "The search warrant was executed and Haydee Mendibles was found to be carrying nearly a half pound of methamphetamine, valued at $4,000, in her purse.

Haydee Mendibles

"Investigation revealed that Haydee Mendibles was carrying the drug on behalf of her husband, who was out of custody on bail following a previous possession of methamphetamine for sale arrest."

More than $3,000.00 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales, was seized, along with drug-sales paraphernalia, Harwood said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

