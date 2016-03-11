Paula Lopez DUI Case Delayed Again in Santa Barbara Court

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Friday continued the criminal case against former television news anchor Paula Lopez Ochoa, but told attorneys he wouldn’t do so again.

Lopez, a former KEYT and KCOY television news anchor, was arrested Sept. 8 in a Goleta parking lot and charged with six misdemeanors, including driving under the influence; driving with a blood-alcohol content over .15; resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer; and two counts of battery on a peace officer.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a silver Toyota Prius driving the wrong way on northbound Highway 101 near El Capitán State Beach west of Goleta, and found the alleged car in the Sandpiper Golf Club parking lot, where Lopez was evaluated and arrested.

Judge Thomas Anderle granted one more continuance asked for by the attorneys, Deputy District Attorney John Savrnoch and defense attorney Steven Andrade, who are negotiating a plea deal.

Attorneys are expected to have the case settled or set a trial date at the next hearing on April 15.

“I don’t perceive that this is the kind of case that should be continued any longer,” Anderle said. “There comes a point when a judge has to say enough’s enough.”

By the next court date, the case will have been continued for more than six months without arraignment, Anderle pointed out.

Lopez doesn’t have to go to the court hearings since they are misdemeanor charges.

