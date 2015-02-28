Santa Barbara Courthouse Observation Deck Taking Last Steps to Full Accessibility

Beginning March 15, elevator tower and observation deck to be closed to public while repairs bring them into ADA compliance

It’s arguably the best vantage point in Santa Barbara, with panoramic views of the city, mountains and Pacific Ocean. But the Santa Barbara County Courthouse tower observation deck will be closed to the public for the next three months to make it more accessible.

An estimated 200,000 people a year visit the deck for its sweeping views, but starting March 15, crews will be working to make the elevator tower and observation deck compliant with the requirements of the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act.

Currently, the elevator opens to a flight of stairs that must be climbed to reach the observation deck, prohibiting some visitors from accessing the platform.

The project improvements would modernize the elevator, replace old machinery equipment, extend the rails, add doors and a landing to the observation deck.

“Historic structures are often the last frontier of ADA accessibility, yet they comprise the most impressive architectural experiences and views,” Barry Stotts, an access advocate with Community Access Network, said at a news conference outside the courthouse last fall.

“We’re very pleased that the county continues to improve access for residents and visitors. When this is project is complete, everyone will be able to enjoy a bird’s-eye view of this beautiful community.”

County staff said the project will be paid for with a combination of recovery zone economic development bonds, certificates of participation financing and deferred maintenance funds.

Last fall, the county Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Santa Maria-based Vernon Edwards Constructors Inc. for a base amount of $685,000 for the project.

The work is expected to take almost seven months, according to Robert Ooley, the county architect.

The elevator structure is original to the courthouse, which was reconstructed in 1926 after it was badly damaged in the devastating 1925 Santa Barbara earthquake. The elevator car and mechanical parts were updated in the 1990s, Ooley said.

The courthouse observation deck and elevator will all be closed in March, but the “observation deck, tower and stairs will reopen July 2015 in time for Fiesta,”​ he said.

Work on the project will continue for about six months behind the scenes, but crews are working to keep the elevator closure to a minimum.

Conservation work is ongoing in the Mural Room, where restoration experts are reconditioning scenes from its famed 1929 mural that had fallen into disrepair.

Ooley said work on the Mural Room “is moving along nicely” and is expected to wrap up during the first few weeks of May.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.