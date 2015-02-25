Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:22 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation Unveils Progress of Mural Room Restoration

Donors and board members of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation take a tour of the Mural Room restoration project during a Hard Hat Party on Friday at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.
Donors and board members of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation take a tour of the Mural Room restoration project during a Hard Hat Party on Friday at the Santa Barbara Courthouse. (Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation photo)
By Bill Mahan for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation | February 25, 2015 | 12:37 p.m.

Donors to the Mural Room restoration project at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Friday got a rare look at restoration in progress, as the murals in the Mural Room are being cleaned, restored and brought back to their original glory.

Jeff Greene and his team from EverGreene Architectural Arts Inc., and Robert Ooley, Santa Barbara County architect, explained the painstaking process involved to those present — part art and part technology — using recognized museum conservation standards and documentation along with modern technology to assess, preserve and restore each of the panels.

The Mural Room, a masterpiece of the courthouse interior and painted by Daniel Sayre Groesbeck in 1929, represents 6,400 square feet of scenes from early California and the community’s past. Due to age, and the environmental impact of the elements including light, heat and most recently smoke damage from an electrical fire in 2010, it had fallen into disrepair.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit, through a bid process contracted EverGreene Architectural Arts, a conservation firm, for the project. The restoration is 75 percent complete.

"This is really exciting to be able to share the restoration with our donors, the docents and the community so they can see the impact of the work being done and their contribution to this effort," said Bill Mahan, board chairman for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

The Hard Hat Party, to thank the many donors to the project, was conceived by board members Sue Adams and Rodney Baker, co-chairs, along with board members Carol Fell and others and to share the restoration in progress, normally not seen by the public.

Next on the agenda is the restoration of the ceiling, painted by John B. Smeraldi and lighting of the Mural Room. Greene and EverGreene Architectural Arts will also be completing that phase, and Ann Kale Associates has been contracted to do the lighting design. As participants at the party learned, there is insufficient illumination for the murals coming from the two chandeliers currently lighting the room.

The restoration is a culmination of a two-year fundraising campaign by the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, whose mission it is to fund conservation, preservation and restoration projects at the Santa Barbara Courthouse so that current and future generations can enjoy this important community treasure. The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation, founded in 2004 and working in conjunction with the County of Santa Barbara under an MOU and five-year project plan, provides funding and oversight for restoration, preservation and documentation of the historic elements of the courthouse to federal government landmark standards, for which tax dollars are unavailable, according to Mahan.

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse is a Spanish Moorish building designed by William Mooser Jr. in 1929 following a destructive earthquake in 1925. It was designated a local landmark in 1982, and in 2005, designated a National Historic Landmark, which is the highest level of federal recognition. The Mural Room is closed due to the restoration and is scheduled to be opened by June.

Click here for more information regarding the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

— Bill Mahan is board chairman for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.

