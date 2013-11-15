Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair with Haze 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara CPA Michael Franzen Elected to PathPoint Board of Directors

By Rajan De Los Santos for PathPoint | November 15, 2013 | 1:31 p.m.

PathPoint, a California-based nonprofit organization that provides services, programs and opportunities for people with disabilities and disadvantages since 1964, recently elected local business leader Michael Franzen to join its Board of Directors.

Michael Franzen

With years of community leadership and as volunteer to various organizations, Franzen now provides his professionalism and business expertise to PathPoint, which is set to celebrate its 50th year founding anniversary in 2014.

A longtime Santa Barbara resident, Franzen is a certified public accountant of 15 years, working as partner at Franzen & Franzen LLC. A graduate from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor of arts degree in business economics, he was named by the Pacific Coast Business Times as one of the top 40 up-and-coming business leaders under the age of 40 in 2007.

As a prominent business leader in Santa Barbara, Franzen believes in PathPoint's mission of giving back and serving the community through programs, services and opportunities to improve the lives of people with disabilities and disadvantages.

"I have volunteered my time over many years in an unofficial capacity and have seen firsthand the exceptional work PathPoint does in the community," Franzen said. "I look forward to further support and promote this dedicated, prominent organization as a member of its esteemed Board of Directors."

Apart from PathPoint, Franzen also sits as a board member and treasurer for the Hemophilia Foundation of Southern California. Additionally, he serves on the finance committee for St. Raphael School. Prior to his election at PathPoint's Board of Directors, Franzen has been named an advisory board member of the Santa Barbara Counseling Center.

A devoted family man, Franzen lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Melissa, and three children. As a sports enthusiast and an avid college football fan, he enjoys playing softball and training and participating in various endurance events in and out of Santa Barbara. Franzen also finds time from his busy schedule to coach and train his son’s soccer team.

Franzen’s election completes PathPoint’s esteemed Board of Directors, which include Barbara Steveson, Chris Jones, Shari Isaac, Jeff Dodds, Joe Sanguinet, Mary Ellen Tiffany, Jean Smith, Jerry Pelton, Randy Weiss and Robert Voorhees.

— Rajan De Los Santos is a publicist representing PathPoint.

