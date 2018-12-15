Santa Barbara Cracks 100-Point Barrier in Rout of Foothill Tech

After flirting with scoring 100 points in a few games this season, the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team reached the century mark on the second night of playing in the Jim Bashore Holiday Hoop Classic in Carpinteria on Friday.

The Dons got 22 points from Bryce Warrecker and 21 from Jasper Johnson and overpowered Foothill Tech 102-65.

Johnson buried five of Santa Barbara’s 13 three-pointers in the game. Warrecker and Will Rottman dominated in the paint, combining for 40 points.

Rottman, a star on the volleyball team, scored 18 points and was a force on the boards.

“Will Rottman played well, and it was nice to get everyone on the team playing time,” assistant coach Joe Bregante said. “Jasper Johnson also had great game.”

Santa Barbara improved to 9-1, with its only loss coming against Clovis West, the No. 5 team in the state and No. 13 in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Santa Barbara doesn’t have much of a break before its next game. The Dons are back on the court at Carpinteria High for a 10:30 a.m. game against Hueneme to complete pool play.