Crash Involves Two Vehicles but Only One Driver

Emergency personnel responding Monday to a report of an accident involving a truck and a motorcycle discovered that two vehicles — but only a single driver — were involved, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

It turns out the crash, which occurred at about 1:30 p.m. on the 200 block of El Cielito Road, involved a pickup truck that was hauling a motorcycle, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

“The driver, an older guy, had been riding his motorcycle out in the country, and was transporting it in the back of his pickup,” Harwood said.

The driver, whose name was not released, suffered some sort of medical problem, Harwood said.

“He drives off the roadway, hits a boulder, and the motorcycle goes flying out of the truck,” Harwood said.

The man was treated at the scene, but was seeking his own medical treatment and was not hospitalized, Harwood said.

