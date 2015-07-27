Santa Barbara Creates Real-Time Downtown Parking Availability App On City Website

Advice

The City of Santa Barbara Transportation Division of the Public Works Department has recently developed a Real-Time Parking web application that provides up to date parking availability for all of the Downtown Parking lot locations.

The Real-Time Parking web application is accessible through all internet connected devices, either using your home computer, tablet, or a friendly mobile version if you’re on the go using your smart phone.

Updated every 15 seconds, the public can now view how many spaces are currently available in the parking lot nearest to their destination.

For visitors and shoppers not familiar with downtown Santa Barbara, the Real-Time Parking interactive map will sync with their phone’s GPS to provide turn-by-turn driving directions to the parking lot of their choice.

Whether you’re a local making your way downtown for Fiesta, or a tourist visiting for the weekend, the Downtown Parking Program now has made it even easier to find the parking lot that best suits your destination.

The web application can be viewed here and at: http://www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/RealTimeParking.

— Justin Berman is parking coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara.