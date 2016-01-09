Santa Barbara Crews Scramble to Stop Series of Water-Line Breaks

Sports

One disruption on Alameda Padre Serra floods several yards in the neighborhood, forces street detours

Santa Barbara public works crews were busy Saturday tending to water-line breaks near the Lower Riviera and in other areas of the city.

Crews were called out shortly after 7 a.m. to Alameda Padre Serra for a water-line break between Overlook Lane and Eucalyptus Hill Road.

APS was shut down for a time while workers stopped the water flow — which reportedly flooded several nearby yards — and made repairs.

Another break was reported on Anacapa Street between Pueblo and Los Olivos streets on the Upper Eastside, and there were reports of other breaks, but they could not be confirmed.

A city representative told Noozhawk no one was available to provide information about the breaks, service disruptions or when repairs might be completed.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .