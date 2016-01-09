Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Crews Scramble to Stop Series of Water-Line Breaks

One disruption on Alameda Padre Serra floods several yards in the neighborhood, forces street detours

A Santa Barbara municipal worker shuts down the water on a line that broke Saturday morning on Alameda Padre Serra.
A Santa Barbara municipal worker shuts down the water on a line that broke Saturday morning on Alameda Padre Serra. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 9, 2016

Santa Barbara public works crews were busy Saturday tending to water-line breaks near the Lower Riviera and in other areas of the city.

Crews were called out shortly after 7 a.m. to Alameda Padre Serra for a water-line break between Overlook Lane and Eucalyptus Hill Road.

APS was shut down for a time while workers stopped the water flow — which reportedly flooded several nearby yards — and made repairs.

Another break was reported on Anacapa Street between Pueblo and Los Olivos streets on the Upper Eastside, and there were reports of other breaks, but they could not be confirmed.

A city representative told Noozhawk no one was available to provide information about the breaks, service disruptions or when repairs might be completed.



City crews repair a water-line break Saturday on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
City crews repair a water-line break Saturday on Anacapa Street in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
