Santa Barbara Police Release Summary of Recent Response Times, Crime Data

Attached is a summary of response times and recent crime data for the City of Santa Barbara collected by the Police Department and provided to the mayor and City Council.

The following are some highlights:

» Response times: The average response times to Priority 1 (emergency life-threatening), Priority 2 (emergency non-life threatening), Priority 3 (non-emergency) and Priority 4 (routine) calls for service all remained within performance objectives.

» Positive trends: The rate of robberies has been experiencing a downward trend. Year to date there has been a 47 percent decrease in robberies compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 54 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2012.

The overall rate of property crimes continues to remain low. Year to date, there has been a 29 percent decrease in total property crimes compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 35 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2012. The rate of residential burglaries is significantly lower than last year. Year to date there has been a 46 percent decrease in residential burglaries compared to the year to date figure from 2013.

The rate of burglaries and thefts from vehicles has also experienced a significant downward shift. Year to date there has been a 48 percent decrease compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 65 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2009.

» Areas of concern: The yearly figure for aggravated assaults has been trending up since 2011, with 2013 having the highest number of the last five years — 325. The year to date number of aggravated assaults in 2014 is roughly even with that of 2013 at 148. Most aggravated assaults are alcohol or domestic violence related. Also, the rate of DUI traffic accidents remains high.

The year to date rate of DUI traffic accidents is roughly even with that of 2013 and is up 30 percent compared with the same period in 2012.

Additional Santa Barbara crime information and statistics can be found by clicking here.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.