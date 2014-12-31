Santa Barbara Police Report Recent Response Times, Crime Data

The following is a summary of response times and recent crime data for Santa Barbara collected by the Police Department and provided to the mayor and City Council.

The following are some highlights:

» Response times: The average response times to Priority 1 (emergency life-threatening), Priority 2 (emergency non-life-threatening), Priority 3 (non-emergency) and Priority 4 (routine) calls for service all remained within performance objectives — seven minutes, 14.5 minutes, 30 minutes and 50 minutes, respectively.

» Positive trends: The rate of robberies has been experiencing a strong downward trend. Year to date there has been a 35 percent decrease in robberies compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 49 percent decrease compared with the same period in 2012. The overall rate of property crimes is also significantly lower than previous years. Year to date there has been a 20 percent decrease in property crimes compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 33 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2012. Of property crimes, the decrease in the rate of burglaries and thefts from vehicles has been significant. Year to date there has been a 23 percent decrease in burglaries and thefts from vehicles compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 51 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2009, the highest of the last five years.

» Areas of concern: Catalytic converter thefts resumed in the area, mostly targeting Toyota trucks. These thieves usually operate out of Los Angeles County. Bicycle traffic collisions continue and upward trend. Year to date there has been a 14 percent increase in bicycle traffic collisions compared to the year to date figure from 2013, and a 32 percent increase compared to the same period in 2012.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.