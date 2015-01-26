Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Stats Show Continuing Drop in Robberies, Rise in Traffic Accidents

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | January 26, 2015 | 5:51 p.m.

The following is a summary of response times and recent crime data for the City of Santa Barbara collected by the Police Department and provided to the mayor and City Council.

» Response times: The average response times to Priority 1 (emergency life-threatening), Priority 2 (emergency non-life-threatening) and Priority 4 (routine) calls for service all remained within performance objectives. The average response time to Priority 3 (non-emergency) calls for service exceeded the performance objective of 30 minutes by six seconds.

» Positive trends: The rate of robberies has experienced a strong three-year downward trend. In 2014, there was a 30 percent decrease in robberies compared with 2013, and a 46 percent decrease compared with 2012. The rate of residential burglaries also decreased for the third year in a row. In 2014, there was a 28 percent decrease in residential burglaries compared with 2013 and a 35 percent decrease compared with 2012. Burglaries and thefts from vehicles have also followed a similar decline. In 2014, there was a 17 percent decrease in burglaries and thefts from vehicles compared with 2013, and a 39 percent decrease compared with 2012.

» Areas of concern: The rate of injury traffic accidents rose for the third year in a row with 2014 having the highest number in the last six years — 570. In 2014, there was a 2 percent increase in injury traffic accidents compared with 2013 and a 12 percent increase compared with 2012. Bicycle traffic collisions also experienced a three-year upward trend. In 2014, there was an 18 percent increase in bicycle traffic collisions compared with 2013 and a 32 percent increase compared with 2012.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
