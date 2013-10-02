Santa Barbara Police Data Show Little Change in Major Crime Rate, Drop in Minor Crimes

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department during the months of July and August for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall numbers of major crimes reported in August, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, are roughly even with the previous month but down in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012. In August, there were 233 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 239 in July. Year-to-date Part 1 crimes total 2,139, a decrease of 15 percent compared with 2012.

Minor crimes reported in August, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 4 percent from the previous month and roughly even with year-to-date figures from 2012. In August, there were 2,623 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,719 in July. Year-to-date Part 2 crimes total 19,571, compared with 19,737 in 2012.

» Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in August increased from the previous month but for the year is down, particularly instances of rape. All of the documented robberies in August were of the strong-arm variety and four started as shoplifting incidents. There were 45 violent crimes reported in August, a decrease of 15 percent compared with August 2012. Year to date, 278 violent crimes have been reported, a decrease of 9 percent compared with 2012.

» Property crimes: The number of property crimes in August decreased from the previous month. Cases of vehicle theft, however, are still slightly up in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012. Year to date, 1,861 property crimes have been reported, a decrease of 15 percent compared with 2012.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents increased from the previous month — 41 for August compared with 22 for July. The jump in numbers, however, stemmed from the culmination of ongoing gang investigations and does not reflect an increase in street activity in August. Most gang incidents were cases of graffiti vandalism.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.