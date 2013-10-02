Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 5:41 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Police Data Show Little Change in Major Crime Rate, Drop in Minor Crimes

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | October 2, 2013 | 8:40 a.m.

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department during the months of July and August for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall numbers of major crimes reported in August, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, are roughly even with the previous month but down in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012. In August, there were 233 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 239 in July. Year-to-date Part 1 crimes total 2,139, a decrease of 15 percent compared with 2012.

Minor crimes reported in August, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 4 percent from the previous month and roughly even with year-to-date figures from 2012. In August, there were 2,623 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,719 in July. Year-to-date Part 2 crimes total 19,571, compared with 19,737 in 2012.

» Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in August increased from the previous month but for the year is down, particularly instances of rape. All of the documented robberies in August were of the strong-arm variety and four started as shoplifting incidents. There were 45 violent crimes reported in August, a decrease of 15 percent compared with August 2012. Year to date, 278 violent crimes have been reported, a decrease of 9 percent compared with 2012.

» Property crimes: The number of property crimes in August decreased from the previous month. Cases of vehicle theft, however, are still slightly up in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012. Year to date, 1,861 property crimes have been reported, a decrease of 15 percent compared with 2012.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents increased from the previous month — 41 for August compared with 22 for July. The jump in numbers, however, stemmed from the culmination of ongoing gang investigations and does not reflect an increase in street activity in August. Most gang incidents were cases of graffiti vandalism.

 — Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 