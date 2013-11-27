Santa Barbara Police Release Recent Crime Data

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department over the last two months for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall numbers of major crimes reported, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, are up from the previous month but down in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012. In

October, there were 262 Part 1 crimes reported, compared with 242 in September. Year-to-date Part 1 crimes total 2,681, a decrease of 17 percent compared with 2012.

Minor crimes reported, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down 2 percent from the previous month and roughly even with year-to-date figures from 2012. In October, there were 2,430 Part 2 crimes reported, compared with 2,472 in August. Year-to-date Part 2 crimes total 24,834, compared with 24,675 in 2012.

» Violent crimes: The number of violent crimes in October increased from the previous month but for the year is slightly down, although instances of rape are significantly down. The number of aggravated assaults remains up, with most of these being alcohol, domestic violence or gang related. There were 47 violent crimes reported in October, an increase of 24 percent compared with October 2012. Year to date, 365 violent crimes have been reported, a decrease of 3 percent compared with 2012.

» Property crimes: The overall number of property crimes in October increased slightly from the previous month. The number of burglaries, however, decreased significantly. Many vehicles that are burglarized contain items of value that are left in plain sight. Year to date, 2,316 property crimes have been reported, a decrease of 16 percent compared with 2012.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents was unchanged from the previous month at 25. In October, the most common type of gang incident was graffiti vandalism.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.